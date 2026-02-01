Pete Davidson Returns To SNL To Play Trump's Border Czar Meeting ICE In Minneapolis

Pete Davidson is now a part of President Donald Trump's administration... on "Saturday Night Live," at least.

The former "SNL" cast member returned this week to play Trump's border czar Tom Homan, sporting a bald wig and glasses as he tried to clear up any misperceptions about ICE's recent aggressive actions in Minneapolis that have led to the deaths of two protestors. He asked a gathering of ICE agents what they thought they were doing in Minneapolis, and one slack-jawed recruit played by James Austin Johnson offered, "This could be wrong, but... Army?"

Homan reminded them they're actually there to deport dangerous illegal immigrants, but the agents thought they were just there for some "wildin' out." One agent thought they were there to find the Epstein files, but Homan pointed out, "We actually just released those to distract from this. Which is ironic, because we did this to distract from those!"

After fielding a few more questions from the agents ("How come all the fast food in this city tastes like spit?"), Homan tried to wrap things up by asking what they've learned. But when one agent spoke up and observed that "you hired a bunch of angry, aggressive guys, gave us guns, and didn't train us, so this is maybe what you wanted to happen," Homan angrily fired back: "C'mon, man! Don't start thinking now!"

Press PLAY below to watch the sketch in full, and give this week's "SNL" a grade in our poll.



