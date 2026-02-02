Olivia Dean, Addison Rae, KATSEYE, And More Best New Artist Nominees Light Up The Grammys Stage — Watch And Grade The Medley Performance

The 2026 Best New Artist nominees showed off their vocal range — and sparkly outfits! — in a medley performance at the 68th Grammy Awards on Sunday.

The special segment kicked off with indie pop band The Marías, who performed "No One Noticed" from their album "Submarine." Fellow first-time nominee Addison Rae took the stage next, rolling into the spotlight on the back of a truck, singing "Fame Is a Gun" from her debut album "Addison."

Billie Eilish and Finneas vibing to The Marias #Grammys pic.twitter.com/2Ndm2Ri0qK — Deadline (@DEADLINE) February 2, 2026

Addison Rae performs Fame is a Gun at the #Grammys pic.twitter.com/ONR9uGvBye — Deadline (@DEADLINE) February 2, 2026

KATSEYE, who entered the night nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance ("Gabriela") in addition to Best New Artist, took over with an energetic performance of "Gnarly" complete with perfectly coordinated choreography.

Leon Thomas, who entered the night with six nominations, showed off his guitar chops with a rousing rendition of "MUTT."

Alex Warren followed singing his record-breaking hit "Ordinary" from his album "You'll Be Alright, Kid." Though he appeared to struggle with hearing himself in the beginning, he ended his time on stage by going to new heights — literally, he was lifted by a raising platform into the Grammys sky like the viral TikTok sensation that he is.

Lola Young, who was nominated for two Grammy Awards, brought us back down to Earth with a piano version of her hit song "Messy." Olivia Dean then bursted onto the stage as the woman we needed with a rendition of "Man I Need" from her album "The Art of Loving." (The camera caught an excited Queen Latifah cheering her on, proving that royalty recognizes royalty!)

Rounding out the medley of fresh faces was SOMBR with a sparkly performance of "12 to 12" from his debut album "I Barely Know Her." Though his vocals impressed, his sparkly disco-ball suit was what truly captivated the crowd.

Benson Boon cheers on Best New Artist nominee Sombr #Grammys pic.twitter.com/vrGqar53xh — Deadline (@DEADLINE) February 2, 2026

