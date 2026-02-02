Grammys Pay Tribute To Ozzy Osbourne With Post Malone, Slash, And More — Watch And Grade It!

The Prince of Darkness got the royal tribute he deserved at the 2026 Grammys.

The late rock god and Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne, who died in July at the age of 76, was honored at Sunday's Grammys ceremony with a special performance during the "In Memoriam" segment. Chart-topper Post Malone, Guns N' Roses guitarists Slash and Duff McKagan, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, and producer/songwriter Andrew Watt all teamed up to perform a hard-rocking rendition of the Black Sabbath classic "War Pigs." (The cameras also caught Ozzy's family Sharon, Kelly, and Jack applauding in appreciation.)

Sunday's Grammys broadcast on CBS also featured a tribute to the late D'Angelo and Roberta Flack from R&B songstress Lauryn Hill, as well as a montage honoring other music greats who passed away in the past year, with Reba McEntire performing along with Brandy Clark and Lukas Nelson.

Osbourne was one of the major pioneers of the heavy metal genre, both with his group Black Sabbath and as a solo artist, selling more than 100 million albums across six decades with classics like "Iron Man" and "Crazy Train." He also became a reality TV fixture as the patriarch of MTV's "The Osbournes," a groundbreaking series following Osbourne and his family that became a smash after debuting in 2002.



