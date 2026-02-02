Savannah Guthrie Absent From Today Show After Mother Goes Missing — Read Her Statement

"TODAY" co-host Savannah Guthrie was absent from the anchor desk this morning after her mother was reported missing in Arizona over the weekend.

As reported by Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones during Monday's "TODAY" broadcast, Guthrie's 84-year-old mother, Nancy, was last seen on Saturday, January 31, outside her home in Tucson, before being reported missing on Sunday, February 1. Although Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos confirmed in a news conference on Sunday that Nancy Guthrie "has no cognitive issues at all" and is "of good, sound mind," he added that the scene at Nancy's home caused "grave concern" among local law enforcement.

"This is very concerning to us," Nanos said. "You don't typically get the sheriff out at a scene like this, but it's very concerning, what we're hearing from the house."

Per Tom Winter, NBC News' national law enforcement and intelligence correspondent, the Pima County Sheriff's Department is using a number of resources at its disposal — including helicopters, infrared cameras, drones, and the help of both the FBI and Customs and Border Protection — to search for Nancy, "given the nature of what they found at the scene." However, Winter did not report details of what was found at Nancy's residence, "to make sure the investigation can go forward without us interfering in it."

Foul play has not been ruled out.

"On behalf of our family, I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers and messages of support," Savannah Guthrie said in a statement. "Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear mom. We thank law enforcement for their hard work on this case and encourage anyone with information to contact the Pima County Sheriff's Department at 520-351-4900."

You can watch the full "TODAY" segment about Nancy Guthrie above.