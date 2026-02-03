10 Times A Real Housewives Star Ran Into Legal Problems

Bravo's "Real Housewives" franchise is the epitome of lightweight reality TV comfort food... but it could almost double as a true-crime documentary at times.

In the 20 years since the franchise debuted with "The Real Housewives of Orange County," an alarming number of the show's stars have found themselves in legal hot water, with arrests, indictments — and even a few jail sentences. (Do they have glam squads in prison?) The "Real Housewives" rap sheet continues to grow as well, with another star arrested for fraud mere months ago. So consider this list a work in progress, OK?

As "The Real Housewives" nears its 20th anniversary, we're remembering some moments the stars would like to forget with a rundown of the most serious legal problems they've encountered in the past two decades. Read on to see which Real Housewives had to get mugshots taken, and then give us your thoughts in a comment below.