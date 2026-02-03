The Home Improvement Spin-Off With Dave Chappelle You Likely Forgot Existed

Over the years, networks have churned out an array of sitcoms, some of which are among the most bewilderingly terrible TV shows of all time. Things only get worse when you take a look at the long list of failed spin-offs that only squeezed out 13 episodes or so. But even the worst of these look like "The Simpsons" when compared to the Dave Chappelle-led "Home Improvement" spin-off that was axed after just four episodes.

"Buddies" might be one of the shortest-lived shows of all time, airing on ABC from March 5 to March 27, 1996. Yes, "Buddies" ran for less than a month, after which time it was unceremoniously canned due to low ratings.

Conceived by "Home Improvement" creators Carmen Finestra, David McFadzean, and Matt Williams, "Buddies" grew out of a Season 4 episode of the hit ABC sitcom entitled "Talk to Me" which guest starred Dave Chappelle and Jim Breuer. Evidently, the network execs were pleased with the episode's ratings and thought the duo might fare well in their own show. It was a tenuous concept, considering Chappelle and Breuer's characters (simply named Dave and Jim) only appeared in this single episode, and Breuer was replaced before the offshoot started filming. Perhaps unsurprisingly then, the experiment failed remarkably fast.