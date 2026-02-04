NBC Shot But Never Aired A Star Trek Actor's Sitcom

It is becoming increasingly common for streaming services to shoot entire seasons of shows, only to remove them from circulation forever. HBO Max did it to Martin Scorsese's "Vinyl" and Disney turned "Willow" into a tax write off, The truth is, this kind of corporate scuttling is nothing new. And sometimes, shows never even make it to air.

Case in point: the unfortunate fate that befell "The Men's Room," starring John Cho, who would appear as Sulu in the Kelvin timeline "Star Trek" films. According to The Movie Database, the sitcom was about "the friendship of three guys who are at crossroads in their lives" and co-starred Scott Cohen and Brian Skala. It went into production in 2004, and six full episodes were shot before NBC pulled the plug. Apparently network execs were unhappy with the show's creative direction.

Unlike other shows that make it to air and are quickly canceled or have the few episodes they produced quickly burned off at odd hours of the night, "The Men's Room" has never seen the light of day. NBC decided to take the extraordinary measure of halting production entirely and burying the show to cut its losses.