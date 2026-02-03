What To Watch Tuesday: Fallout Wraps, Summer House Returns, And More
On TV this Tuesday: "Fallout" wraps its sophomore run, "Summer House" heads back to the Hamptons, and the NFL's top stars compete in the Pro Bowl Games.
Father Brown
Season 13 premiere: Mrs. McCarthy makes a surprise return to Kembleford and joins Father Brown to investigate one more murder.
Mo Gilligan: In the Moment
The comedian takes on Hollywood in this special while dishing on fame, family, and being British in America.
Tell Me Lies
Everyone goes goth for Valentine’s Day; Stephen introduces a new friend.
Wolf
Season 1 finale: When Jack unearths a clue that leads him to the Anchor-Ferrers' home, the two narratives race forward on a nail-biting collision course.
2026 Pro Bowl Games
The NFL's brightest stars compete in a flag football game pitting the AFC against the NFC.
Best Medicine
Martin's brusque bedside manner ultimately causes a massive town black out; Louisa and Mark share a romantic moment in the dark.
Coast 2 Coast
The Boston Celtics face the Dallas Mavericks (airing at 8 p.m. in Eastern and Central markets), while the Phoenix Suns visit the Portland Trail Blazers (airing at 8 p.m. in Pacific and Mountain markets) — with both games streaming back-to-back on Peacock nationwide.
Harlan Coben's Final Twist
At dawn, Melissa Oxley wakes up for work and finds herself in a nightmare — her husband has been shot in the head while sleeping beside her.
MLK, Jr Beloved Community Awards
Previously known as the Salute to Greatness Awards Gala, Aldis Hodge and Anika Noni Rose host this year's ceremony, which took place on January 17; honorees include Viola Davis and Billie Eilish.
Summer House
Season 10 premiere: Kyle hopes to spend the summer catching up with his wife; Ciara's chill vibes give West hope about rekindling their friendship.
Will Trent
As Angie and Ormewood track a string of multi-million dollar heists, Will and Faith investigate the murder of a matchmaking mogul; Faith meets a mysterious man.
Black and Jewish America: An Interwoven History
From Dr. Henry Louis Gates, Jr. comes a four-part docuseries exploring the complex relationship between Black Americans and Jewish Americans — forged in shared struggle, tested by division, and representing a uniquely American experience.
Doc
A shocking turn of events ensues when Amy and Jake treat an expectant mother injured during a robbery; Michael is challenged to open up.
Fallout
Season 2 finale: While trying to shut down her father's operation, Lucy comes face to face with the decapitated head of Representative Welch; The Ghoul and a digitized Robert House get reacquainted.
High Potential
Oz faces a deeply personal struggle when he discovers his late father's headstone was never ordered; the team investigates the murder of a tech founder obsessed with life extension.
Pole to Pole With Will Smith
Docuseries finale: Will heads to the North Pole for his final and most dangerous mission.
Star Search
Jelly Roll, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Chrissy Teigen judge more performances.
Vanderpump Rules
Angelica exposes Chris and Jason's video to the group, causing Shayne to have second thoughts about his relationship with her.
The Turpins: A New House of Horror
The Diane Sawyer special revisits the Turpin family case, in which 13 siblings were rescued from years of horrific abuse in 2018, and features three family members speaking publicly for the first time.