AT&T Actress Milana Vayntrub Had A Small-But-Memorable Role In A Beloved HBO Series

You probably know Milana Vayntrub as the sweet and wholesome face of AT&T, Lily Adams, but some of her other TV roles have been much more evil. In fact, she played a Satanist on an HBO sitcom co-created by Mike Judge — "Silicon Valley."

Vayntrub showed up twice during the six seasons of "Silicon Valley" as a character called Tara. It's not a huge role — in fact, she probably has more lines in a typical less-than-60-second AT&T commercial than she does in all her "Silicon Valley" scenes put together — but it's a memorable comedic outing, nonetheless. In Season 1's episode titled "Third Party Insourcing," she's introduced as the girlfriend of Bertram Gilfoyle (Martin Starr). The couple met through their shared love of LaVeyan Satanism — not to be confused with the Theistic kind of Satanism that worships an actual devil.

Tara's next outing in the HBO series occurs in Season 3's "To Build a Better Beta." In this one, she appears on a computer screen with her pet snake and gives the Pied Piper guys some words of encouragement about the beta version of their platform.

Meanwhile, some "Silicon Valley" fans believe Tara should have had a more substantial role. One Reddit user wrote, "I think Tara was a really underrated character and I think her backstory could've been interesting to explore!" Another Redditor noted, "Don't think SV really showed her humor, but I'm always psyched to see that she's in something I dig."