Amy Poehler And Jason Bateman Had Frightening Experiences With A Chimp On SNL
Amy Poehler and Jason Bateman got a real lesson in monkey business while appearing on "Saturday Night Live." Poehler recalled her terrifying experience working with a chimpanzee named Mikey on the 2005 sketch "Monkeys Throwing Poop at Celebrities" on her "Good Hang" podcast (via Entertainment Weekly), explaining, "I walked past the chimpanzee and it reached out and grabbed me by the wrist and wouldn't let go in the middle of a quick change. I think it was the blonde hair or my vibe. And I started screaming. Chimpanzees are very strong."
Her co-star, "Arrested Development" actor Jason Bateman had his own startling moment. While giving their bows at the end of the episode, Bateman bent over to praise the chimp's performance. However, the kind gesture was not returned. During his 2020 "SNL" monologue, Bateman recalled, "The chimp unhinges his jaw, he flashes the teeth, and he tries to bite my entire nose off." Fortunately, no harm was done. However, it's hard to imagine that either actor would ever desire to work with such powerful, and at times unpredictable, animals as chimpanzees.
Bateman and Mikey had a heart-to-heart after the attack
Being one of our closest living relatives, chimpanzees experience many of the same emotions as we do. In the case of Mikey after nearly ripping Jason Bateman's face off on live television, that includes guilt. Following the alarming incident, Bateman was informed by the ape's handler, that Mikey wanted to apologize for his behavior.
Bateman joked during his "SNL" monologue that he initially thought that it was "a trap." But when he decided to visit the chimp in the dressing room, Bateman was treated to a pleasant surprise. "He's [Mikey] looking very ashamed of himself, and honest to God, he shuffles over to me, puts his hand up on my shoulder, as if to say, 'I'm sorry,'" the actor stated. "It was a very, very beautiful moment. It was a connection between man and nature that I will never, ever, ever forget."
Amy Poehler wasn't as forgiving, and has since avoided working with animals, saying on her podcast that, "I don't like them. It's too stressful for me." But that doesn't mean she's not a fan of animals in general. Through her organization, Amy Poehler's Smart Girls, the "Parks and Recreation" star has actively advocated for animal welfare. In 2016, she joined the ASPCA (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) to launch "Heavy Petting," a web series designed to promote dog adoption featuring the voices of comedy heavyweights such as John Mulaney, Aubrey Plaza, and David Wain.