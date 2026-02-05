Amy Poehler And Jason Bateman Had Frightening Experiences With A Chimp On SNL

Being one of our closest living relatives, chimpanzees experience many of the same emotions as we do. In the case of Mikey after nearly ripping Jason Bateman's face off on live television, that includes guilt. Following the alarming incident, Bateman was informed by the ape's handler, that Mikey wanted to apologize for his behavior.

Bateman joked during his "SNL" monologue that he initially thought that it was "a trap." But when he decided to visit the chimp in the dressing room, Bateman was treated to a pleasant surprise. "He's [Mikey] looking very ashamed of himself, and honest to God, he shuffles over to me, puts his hand up on my shoulder, as if to say, 'I'm sorry,'" the actor stated. "It was a very, very beautiful moment. It was a connection between man and nature that I will never, ever, ever forget."

Amy Poehler wasn't as forgiving, and has since avoided working with animals, saying on her podcast that, "I don't like them. It's too stressful for me." But that doesn't mean she's not a fan of animals in general. Through her organization, Amy Poehler's Smart Girls, the "Parks and Recreation" star has actively advocated for animal welfare. In 2016, she joined the ASPCA (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) to launch "Heavy Petting," a web series designed to promote dog adoption featuring the voices of comedy heavyweights such as John Mulaney, Aubrey Plaza, and David Wain.