Happy's Place Among 2 Comedy Renewals At NBC — Which Sitcoms Are Still In Limbo?

NBC is keeping a tab open at "Happy's Place."

The network on Monday renewed the Reba McEntire-led sitcom for Season 3, alongside fellow sophomore comedy "St. Denis Medical," which also earned a third-season pickup.

"Both 'St. Denis Medical' and 'Happy's Place' have delivered comedic brilliance over their first two seasons, truly connecting with our audience with hilarious characters, and remain hugely important and successful programs to our primetime and Peacock lineup," Lisa Katz, President of Scripted Content at NBC and Peacock, said in a statement. "A huge thank you to the producers, casts and crews of both shows who have brought these wonderful stories to life and will now continue to tell their laugh-out-loud stories."

That leaves two NBC comedies still in limbo: single-camera mockumentaries "Stumble," starring Jenna Lyon, and "The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins," toplined by Tracy Morgan and Daniel Radcliffe. The latter has so far aired just one episode — which followed an NFL divisional round playoff game on January 18 — with Episode 2 not slated to air until February 23.

NBC also has three sitcom pilots under consideration for the 2026–27 TV season. Among them: a comedy starring Katey Sagal and Jane Lynch as a pair of best friends and fellow therapists, executive-produced by former "Grey's Anatomy" showrunner Krista Vernoff; "Newlyweds," officially described as a "later-in-life love story about a free-spirited woman and a buttoned-up professor who marry impetuously after a whirlwind courtship," from executive producer Jamie Lee Curtis; and an untitled detective comedy from "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" vets Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici, which is said to continue "the proud tradition of Los Angeles private eyes that began with Philip Marlowe and will end with this show."