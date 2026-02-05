How The Wire Star Idris Elba Really Feels About Stringer Bell's Legacy

You can call Stringer Bell many things. As one of the lead characters on HBO's seminal crime drama "The Wire," he showed his intelligence by attempting to apply Economics 101 philosophies to transform the dangerous Barksdale drug-dealing operation into a respectable business. He's cold and calculating, willing to do whatever it takes to improve the bottom line. He's also suave and charismatic, the kind of cool-headed general you want running your business.

Just don't call him a role model — at least not when talking with Idris Elba, who played Bell for three seasons until he (spoiler alert for a 20 year old episode of television) was unceremoniously gunned down by enemies his ruthlessness had cultivated over the years. In the decades since the curtain fell on "The Wire," Elba has had a lot of time to reflect on his character's legacy. "At the time, it was a small role in a TV show," he explained on "Unfiltered with James O'Brien." "It was a massive opportunity for A: Me to come out of poverty and B: Be seen on an HBO show."

But despite the honor of being a part of the series, Elba still has reservations about how the character has been idolized, a situation inspired in large part by his iconic performance. "We celebrate him because he's a drug dealer, and we can put him in a box," the actor said. "Is it okay to pump a community full of heroin, but because you're smart at it, that makes you cool?"

So, if Bell had applied his natural business sense to work outside the drug trade, would the character be held up like some kind of role model? "I doubt it," Elba said. "The irony of it used to just make me laugh."