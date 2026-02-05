Why Hannibal Creator Bryan Fuller Refuses To Give Up On A Fourth Season

It's more than a decade since "Hannibal" ended with a jaw-dropping cliffhanger that had us wishing there were things we had gotten to see, but series creator Bryan Fuller still holds out hope that Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Mads Mikkelsen) and Detective Will Graham (Hugh Dancy) could return for a fourth season of the criminally underrated (and criminally insane) series.

"Everybody wants to return," Fuller said on a horror podcast. "Hugh, and Mads, definitely. But also Lawrence Fishburne, Katie Isabelle, Caroline Dhavernas, Lara Jean Chorostecki, Aaron Abrams, and Scott [Thompson] all want to come back to the story."

Getting the band back together is one thing, but the death of Martha de Laurentiis, who produced the "Hannibal" and "Red Dragon" films along with the TV series based on the same source material, has made ownership of the rights murky. "The rights are in the process of reversion to Thomas Harris [author of the Hannibal Lecter novels]," Fuller says. "MGM/Amazon has some. They're all being navigated in a way that is going to be a little trickier to iron out now. They're in process, and I keep on touching base and trying to encourage folks to get back together."