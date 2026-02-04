Apple TV's Cape Fear Starring Javier Bardem And Amy Adams Lands Summer Release Date — Get A First Look

A storm is brewing on Apple TV... and now we know exactly when it will hit.

The streamer has set a premiere date for its TV adaptation of "Cape Fear," starring Javier Bardem and Amy Adams: The 10-episode series will kick off Friday, June 5 with the first two episodes, TVLine has learned.

Inspired by the 1991 Martin Scorsese film, Apple TV's "Cape Fear" stars Adams and Patrick Wilson as married attorneys Anna and Tom Bowden, who put notorious killer Max Cady (played by Bardem) behind bars. But now Max has been "let out of prison — and he wants vengeance," per the official synopsis.

Nick Antosca ("The Act") will serve as writer and showrunner on the series, with Scorsese on board as an executive producer, along with Steven Spielberg. The supporting cast includes CCH Pounder, Joe Anders, Lily Collias, Jamie Hector, Malia Pyles, and Anna Baryshnikov.

"Cape Fear" originated as a 1962 film starring Gregory Peck and Robert Mitchum, based on the novel "The Executioners," and was remade in 1991 by Scorsese, with Nick Nolte, Jessica Lange, Robert De Niro, and Juliette Lewis in the cast. De Niro and Lewis both earned Oscar nominations for their roles.

Apple TV has also released a series of first-look photos from "Cape Fear" — scroll down to get a sneak peek, and then tell us in the comments: Will you be watching?

