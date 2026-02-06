Dexter: Original Sin Season 2 Would Have Explored A Pivotal Moment In Deb's Life

"Dexter: Original Sin" was renewed for a second season in 2025, only for Paramount to backtrack on the decision and cancel series shortly after. Unless the powers that be perform another U-turn down the line, it's unlikely that fans will get to see any more episodes of the "Dexter" prequel series. Be that as it may, creator Clyde Phillips has shared some details about a storyline that was planned for Deb Morgan (Molly Brown), the eponymous serial killer's non-biological sister.

"You would have gotten Doakes in Season 2," he told "Dark Passengers: A Dexter Podcast." "You would have gotten Matthews, and Deb's maturation because she was joining the police academy."

Phillips didn't dig into the details any further, but it sounds like he had big plans for Deb. What's more, Molly Brown was more than ready to explore this pivotal phase of Deb's life and career in the show's second installment.