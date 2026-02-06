Dexter: Original Sin Season 2 Would Have Explored A Pivotal Moment In Deb's Life
"Dexter: Original Sin" was renewed for a second season in 2025, only for Paramount to backtrack on the decision and cancel series shortly after. Unless the powers that be perform another U-turn down the line, it's unlikely that fans will get to see any more episodes of the "Dexter" prequel series. Be that as it may, creator Clyde Phillips has shared some details about a storyline that was planned for Deb Morgan (Molly Brown), the eponymous serial killer's non-biological sister.
"You would have gotten Doakes in Season 2," he told "Dark Passengers: A Dexter Podcast." "You would have gotten Matthews, and Deb's maturation because she was joining the police academy."
Phillips didn't dig into the details any further, but it sounds like he had big plans for Deb. What's more, Molly Brown was more than ready to explore this pivotal phase of Deb's life and career in the show's second installment.
Molly Brown hit the gym to prepare for Dexter: Original Sin Season 2
It seems that Molly Brown wasn't made privy to all of the plans for her character in "Dexter: Original Sin" Season 2. However, she expected Deb Morgan's police training to be a big part of the storyline, and Molly Brown started preparing for the role by getting into the best shape possible.
"I've been doing a lot of workout classes. And when I'm in them, I imagine Deb in, like, a police academy training montage," Brown told the "Dexter: Final Cut" podcast in August 2025 (shortly before the cancellation of "Original Sin"). "That's my motivation on the treadmill. I'm sprinting as fast as I can. I'm like 'This will be useful one day. This is for a reason.' Because in my head, I'm gonna have to run at a full sprint on a treadmill. And I'm not gonna die until [Dexter] Season 8."
No matter the overall opinion on "Dexter: Original Sin," no one can deny that Brown was one of the best parts of the show. She went full-throttle with the role of Debra Morgan and fully captured Jennifer Carpenter's foul-mouthed mannerisms. It's a shame fans will likely not get to see what else she can do with a younger version of the character. The good news, though, is that "Dexter: Resurrection" was renewed for a second season, so the franchise is still going strong.