5 Essential Rick And Morty Episodes That Everyone Should Watch At Least Once

With eight seasons already released and at least four more on the way, it's safe to say "Rick and Morty" is still going strong after 12 years on the air. The outlandish adult animated series first introduced audiences to the drunken, selfish, super-genius Rick Sanchez and his timid, hormonal grandson, Morty Smith, back in 2013. Spawned by a web series parodying the "Back to the Future" movies, "Rick and Morty" took on a life of its own when the series launched on Adult Swim, turning the original parody's imitations of Doc Brown and Marty McFly into the series' troubled grandfather and grandson duo.

Over the course of its first eight seasons, "Rick and Morty" has parodied various sci-fi and other pop culture properties, including "Jurassic Park," "Inception," "A Nightmare on Elm Street," "The Avengers," and "Mad Max." The series is known for blending overtly immature humor with scathing irreverence, as well as the same kind of meta wit that fans loved in co-creator Dan Harmon's NBC sitcom, "Community." Through all of this, "Rick and Morty" even manages to produce the occasional moment of genuine profundity.

The genre-bending, absurdist stylings of "Rick and Morty" have made it one of the most endearingly creative mainstream animated series airing today. The following episodes encapsulate everything audiences have come to love about this strange sci-fi sitcom.