Why Yellowjackets' Natalie Is The Hardest Character Sophie Thatcher Has Played

As a teenage girl who endures unimaginable trauma while trying to survive in the Canadian wilderness — where everyone goes absolutely feral in "Lord of the Flies"-esque rivalries and ultimately resorts to cannibalism — it makes sense that playing Natalie in "Yellowjackets" would be one of actor Sophie Thatcher's greatest challenges. With its recent renewal for a fourth season, which was later announced to be the series' last season, there's no telling how far the "Yellowjackets" story will go or what emotional terrain Thatcher will have to navigate as her character's survival grows even more precarious.

But in a 2025 interview with Harper's Bazaar, Thatcher revealed another reason why playing Natalie wasn't easy. "They gave me a little synopsis of the character, and I played a heightened version of what I thought of myself. I think that she's the closest character to me that I've played — which is also why she's the hardest for me to play," she admitted. Playing Natalie meant tapping into her own edgy personality and vulnerabilities, shaped by her past as an outcast growing up in her Mormon community.