A Man On The Inside Renewed For Season 3 At Netflix

Ted Danson will have another case to crack: Netflix has renewed his mystery comedy "A Man on the Inside" for Season 3, the streamer announced on Tuesday.

Danson stars as Charles Nieuwendyk, a retired professor who finds a new lease on life working as a private eye. In Season 2, Charles investigated a mysterious blackmail case on a college campus and crossed paths with music teacher Mona (played by Danson's wife Mary Steenburgen), who became a new love interest for him. Michael Schur, who worked with Danson on "The Good Place," created the series and serves as an executive producer.

"We are absolutely thrilled to partner with Netflix on another season of 'A Man on the Inside,'" Schur said in a statement. "It's a true joy to work with this entire team, most especially the handsome, erudite, and monstrously talented Ted Danson, a true American treasure whose contract stipulates exactly what adjectives I am allowed to use while describing him in press releases."

"A Man on the Inside" debuted on Netflix in November 2024 and was renewed for Season 2 a month later. (Season 2 debuted this past November.) The supporting cast includes Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Lilah Richcreek Estrada, and Stephanie Beatriz.

