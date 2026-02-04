Fallout Season 2 Finale Recap: The Ghoul Makes A Big Discovery, While Hank Calls An Audible

Meanwhile, Maximus (inside his newly acquired Power Armor) is warring with a clan of Deathclaws, while Thaddeus bets a hefty wager of capsules that Max will survive and win. Maximus seems to be kicking ass, until his suit is at last deemed unusable. He crawls out of the armor and grabs a shield, refusing to admit defeat. Shortly after, the New California Republic appears to provide him with some much needed backup.

When we last left Lucy, she was standing in front of the decapitated head of Representative Welch, and now, as she approaches the head that's connected with all sorts of wires, Welch comes to life (sorta?) and asks to be killed. Lucy, pained by the request, raises a crow bar and swings it down hard and fast. Hank finds his daughter and tells her that House wanted to turn human beings into machines. All Hank was trying to do — or so he says — was add a little "personality" to the product. (Yep. Still creepy.) And why would he keep Welch's zombie head prisoner? "Well, daddy's job is complicated, sweetie." (THAT'S NOT AN OK ANSWER, HANK!) Lucy asks what his endgame is. Miniaturization, he says, of House's tech. And if he can get the product on the back of Lucy's neck, she'll be his little girl again. Before Hank's goon can get the device installed onto Lucy, The Ghoul arrives just in time to save her before heading off on his aforementioned quest to find his family's pods.

Now in control, Lucy leads Dad outside, who warns her that the Legion is coming and they're going to massacre everyone they come across. Lucy says she's going to turn him into the father she thought he was instead of the one who lied to her her whole life. She clocks that Hank has his own little scar on the back of his neck. "The surface is the experiment, not the vaults," he tells her. And he's already sent his R&D team out into the wasteland, with orders that were put in place centuries ago. He then hits a button on a remote that seems to have some sort of reset effect on him. He goes silent for a few beats, but when he comes to, he seems to have forgotten all about his dastardly deeds. It's then that Maximus strolls in, the two potential lovers reunited, at last.

Before the finale wraps up, we see the Legion carrying Lacerta, on their way to wreak havoc upon New Vegas. And when Lucy and Maximus begin to search around, they see the signal to House is now offline (or is it?!). They stare outside a large window, knowing that a war is brewing. Lucy feels it's all her fault. "Yeah, well, welcome to the wasteland," Max says. Outside, The Ghoul heads out, thus beginning the next chapter of his journey.

But wait, there's more! In a post-credits scene, Dane brings the Brotherhood's Elder Cleric Quintus a rolled-up scroll. "Quintus the unifier is dead," he says. "Quintus the destroyer is born." He unrolls what Dane brought, revealing what looks to be building instructions for a combat robot called Liberty Prime.

