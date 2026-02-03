Savannah Guthrie Steps Away From NBC's Winter Olympics Coverage Amid Mother's Disappearance

Savannah Guthrie has stepped away from NBC's Winter Olympics coverage as authorities continue to search for her missing mother Nancy.

"Savannah will not be joining us at the Olympics as she focuses on being with her family during this difficult time. Our hearts are with her and the entire Guthrie family as the search continues for their mother," NBC Sports said in a statement to Variety. "We will share additional information about our Opening Ceremony coverage plans soon."

Guthrie, one of the co-hosts of NBC's "Today" show, was set to co-host NBC's coverage of the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremonies from Milan this Friday with sportscaster Terry Gannon. Guthrie has also not appeared on "Today" this week.

Guthrie's 84-year-old mother Nancy was reported missing on Monday by her family, and local police believe she was taken from her Arizona home against her will in a "possible kidnapping or abduction." Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos called the search for Nancy "a race against time" and said he hopes "that window hasn't closed."

Savannah Guthrie shared a statement from her family following her mother's disappearance: "On behalf of our family, I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers and messages of support. Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear mom. We thank law enforcement for their hard work on this case and encourage anyone with information to contact the Pima County Sheriff's Department at (520) 351-4900."