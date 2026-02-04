Save The Dates: Apple's Movie Slate, BTS On Netflix, And More

* Global pop phenomenon BTS is officially back: the group will reunite onstage for "BTS: The Comeback Live — Arirang," streaming Saturday, March 21 at 7 a.m. ET. The Netflix event coincides with the release of BTS' new album "Arirang," and marks their first global-stage performance together following the members' completion of South Korea's mandatory military service. A behind-the-scenes documentary, "BTS: The Return," will follow Friday, March 27.

* ABC's "American Idol" will be simulcast on Disney+ — a la "Dancing With the Stars" — when live Season 24 episodes commence Monday, March 30, Variety reports.

* "Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed," a 10-episode comedic thriller starring Tatiana Maslany and Jake Johnson, will bow Wednesday, May 20 on Apple TV. Two episodes will drop on premiere day, followed by one new episode every Wednesday through July 15.

The half-hour series centers on "newly divorced mom Paula (Maslany) as she falls down a dangerous rabbit hole of blackmail, murder and youth soccer." Brandon Flynn ("13 Reasons Why"), Murray Bartlett ("The White Lotus"), Jessy Hodges ("Barry"), Jon Michael Hill ("Elementary"), Charlie Hall ("The Sex Lives of College Girls"), Kiarra Hamagami Goldberg ("Invasion"), Nola Wallace ("The Strangers: Chapter 3"), and Dolly De Leon ("Nine Perfect Strangers") co-star. See a set of first-look photos below:

Apple TV

Apple TV

Apple TV