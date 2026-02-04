Save The Dates: Apple's Movie Slate, BTS On Netflix, And More
Apple TV has unveiled five high-profile films set to arrive in 2026, toplined by Keanu Reeves, Jake Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, John Cena, and Chris Pratt. Titles include:
- "Outcome," from co-writer/director Jonah Hill, is "a dark comedy that centers on Reef Hawk (Keanu Reeves), a beloved Hollywood star who must dive into the depths of his hidden demons after he is extorted with a mysterious video that's sure to shatter his image and end his career. With the support of his lifelong besties Kyle (Cameron Diaz) and Xander (Matt Bomer), along with his crisis lawyer Ira (Jonah Hill), Reef embarks on a soul-searching journey to make amends with anyone he could have possibly wronged in hopes of identifying the blackmailer." Martin Scorsese, Susan Lucci, Laverne Cox, David Spade, Atsuko Okatsuka, Roy Wood Jr., Kaia Gerber, and Ivy Wolk co-star. It begins streaming Friday, April 10.
- "The Dink" centers on "washed up former tennis prodigy Dusty Boyd (Jake Johnson), who has been reduced to coaching unruly children at his father Chuck's (Ed Harris) suburban country club. Desperate for his father's approval, Dusty blindly supports Chuck's vendetta against the new craze taking over the club: pickleball. But when Dusty re-aggravates an old injury, taking away his ability to play tennis, he resorts to the unthinkable in the name of rehab. He not only tries pickleball, but thanks in part to his enchanting new partner Candace (Mary Steenburgen), he finds himself actually enjoying it. Torn between two worlds, Dusty is forced to finally face the ghosts of his past athletic failures — including his childhood nemesis, Andy Roddick (playing himself). Ultimately, Dusty is drawn into a desperate battle for the future of the club, his father's affection, and his very identity." Patton Oswalt, Chloe Fineman, Chris Parnell, Aaron Chen, and Ben Stiller co-star. It begins streaming Friday, July 24.
- "Mayday" is described as a "genre-bending, action-packed buddy comedy that flips the spy thriller on its head. When hot shot U.S. Navy pilot Lieutenant Troy 'Assassin' Kelly (Ryan Reynolds) is sent on a top-secret mission into Russian territory at the height of the Cold War, the operation implodes, leaving him stranded behind enemy lines. Discovered by Nikolai Ustinov (Kenneth Branagh), a gruff ex-KGB agent with a penchant for American culture, Troy thinks he's toast — but could an unlikely alliance between the two lead to Troy's rescue, and a bond neither saw coming?" Marcin Dorocinski, Maria Bakalova, and David Morse co-star. It begins streaming Friday, September 4.
- "Matchbox The Movie," inspired by Mattel toys, is a "globetrotting adventure about a group of friends since childhood who have their lives upended when undercover CIA agent Sean (John Cena), their long-absent former leader, returns to their small town and unwittingly gets them embroiled in a frantic international pursuit to save the world." Jessica Biel, Sam Richardson, Teyonah Parris, Arturo Castro, Corey Stoll, Bill Camp, Danai Gurira, and Golshifteh Faranhani co-star. It begins streaming Friday, October 9.
- "Way of the Warrior Kid" is based on the Jocko Willink novel of the same name. Per the official logline, "middle school has been a nightmare for Marc (Jude Hill), a good kid who's bullied by his classmates and feels like he's behind in everything, from academics to P.E. to just making friends. That changes when his injured Uncle Jake (Chris Pratt), a decorated Navy SEAL, comes to spend the summer and recuperate with Marc and his mom, Sarah (Linda Cardellini). To help Marc defend himself, Jake devises an ambitious program he calls 'Operation Warrior Kid' based on his SEAL training. Instead of teaching his nephew how to fight, Jake shows Marc what real courage is, facing down his own demons along the way." Willink, Ava Torres, Levi McConaughey, Darien Sills-Evans, Carl McDowell, and Parker Young co-star. It begins streaming Friday, November 20.
In other scheduling news...
* Global pop phenomenon BTS is officially back: the group will reunite onstage for "BTS: The Comeback Live — Arirang," streaming Saturday, March 21 at 7 a.m. ET. The Netflix event coincides with the release of BTS' new album "Arirang," and marks their first global-stage performance together following the members' completion of South Korea's mandatory military service. A behind-the-scenes documentary, "BTS: The Return," will follow Friday, March 27.
* ABC's "American Idol" will be simulcast on Disney+ — a la "Dancing With the Stars" — when live Season 24 episodes commence Monday, March 30, Variety reports.
* "Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed," a 10-episode comedic thriller starring Tatiana Maslany and Jake Johnson, will bow Wednesday, May 20 on Apple TV. Two episodes will drop on premiere day, followed by one new episode every Wednesday through July 15.
The half-hour series centers on "newly divorced mom Paula (Maslany) as she falls down a dangerous rabbit hole of blackmail, murder and youth soccer." Brandon Flynn ("13 Reasons Why"), Murray Bartlett ("The White Lotus"), Jessy Hodges ("Barry"), Jon Michael Hill ("Elementary"), Charlie Hall ("The Sex Lives of College Girls"), Kiarra Hamagami Goldberg ("Invasion"), Nola Wallace ("The Strangers: Chapter 3"), and Dolly De Leon ("Nine Perfect Strangers") co-star. See a set of first-look photos below: