FROM Reveals Spring Premiere Date On MGM+ — Plus, Watch Freaky New Teaser

In Season 4 of "FROM," knowledge comes at a cost. However, MGM+ is dishing out this bit of info free of charge: The sci-fi horror series starring Harold Perrineau will premiere Sunday, April 19 at 9/8c.

In the upcoming season, "The closer the residents of town get to the answers they seek, the more terrifying their search becomes," reads the official description. "Who is the Man in Yellow and what does he want? Will Jade and Tabitha's revelation be the key to finally going home? How much longer can Boyd hold the town together, even as his body and mind are falling apart? And what role will the town's most recent arrival play in the events to come? Season 4 will open doors that some in town will end up wishing had remained closed."

The cabler also released a fresh teaser Wednesday (embedded above) which gives us our first footage of the new episodes. The unsettling 30-second clip features a hand emerging from a shallow grave and one helluva scream, as the town's residents brace themselves for possible answers and a whole new world of horror.

In addition to Perrineau, the cast includes Catalina Sandino Moreno ("The Affair"), Eion Bailey ("Band of Brothers"), Hannah Cheramy ("Van Helsing"), Simon Webster ("When Hope Calls"), Ricky He ("The Good Doctor"), Chloe Van Landschoot ("Skin"), Corteon Moore ("Overcompensating"), Pegah Ghafoori ("The Perfect Wedding"), David Alpay ("Castle Rock"), Elizabeth Saunders ("Clarice"), Avery Konrad ("Sacred Lies"), Scott McCord ("East of Middle West"), Nathan D. Simmons ("Diggstown"), Kaelen Ohm ("Hit & Run"), Angela Moore ("Nancy Drew"), A.J. Simmons ("Reacher"), Julia Doyle ("Astrid And Lilly Save The World"), Robert Joy ("CSI: NY"), and Samantha Brown ("Y: The Last Man").

Will you be watching the return of "FROM"? Let us know by dropping some comments!