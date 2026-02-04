Brilliant Minds On Life Support As NBC Pushes Remaining Season 2 Episodes

Vital signs don't look particularly strong for "Brilliant Minds."

NBC on Wednesday announced that the Zachary Quinto-led medical drama will not return following the Winter Olympics. Instead, the remaining six episodes of Season 2 will air later this season, potentially over the summer.

In the interim, "The Voice" Season 29 will expand to a full two hours on Monday nights, airing from 9 to 11 p.m. beginning February 23. The forthcoming spring cycle, dubbed "Battle of Champions," will see fan-favorite coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Adam Levine reclaim their red chairs, as the reality competition promises "a fresh twist on the format that raises the stakes for coaches and artists alike."

Inspired by world-famous author and neurologist Oliver Sacks, "Brilliant Minds" Season 2 has continued to follow Dr. Wolf and his team at Bronx General as they delve into "medical mysteries of the mind. Ultimately, they come face-to-face with the question: Who deserves care?" Fourteen episodes (out of 20) have aired as of February 2. TVLine will keep you posted once NBC announces a return date.

In addition to Quinto, the cast includes Tamberla Perry, Ashleigh LaThrop, Alex MacNicoll, Aury Krebs, Spence Moore II, Teddy Sears, Donna Murphy, John Clarence Stewart, Brian Altemus, and Al Calderon.

Are you hoping against all odds that "Brilliant Minds" returns with enough of a pulse to be resuscitated for Season 3? Leave a comment and let us know.