Shifting Gears Boss On Potential Season 3: Who Will Riley Choose? Plus, What's Next For Matt And Eve
The "Shifting Gears" Season 2 finale shuffled its romantic decks, bringing Matt and Eve back together while leaving Riley's love life unresolved.
After a disastrous date with Lynn (played by "The Office" alum Angela Kinsey), whom he meets via a "traditional values" dating app, Matt (Tim Allen) reconnects with Eve (recurring guest star Jenna Elfman), who is briefly back in town before continuing her tour overseas. Realizing how much he's missed her — and how much he wants to be together — Matt packs a bag and surprises Eve at the airport with a seat already purchased beside hers.
Meanwhile, Riley (Kat Dennings) ends things with Andy (Jesse Williams) following yet another almost-kiss with Gabe (Seann William Scott). Gabe soon follows suit, breaking up with Amelie (Carson Fagerbakke). But when he arrives at the Parker house ready to take the next step with Riley, Andy is already there, hoping to win her back — leaving Riley facing a major decision.
Below, "Shifting Gears" showrunner Michelle Nader breaks down the finale's breakups, makeups, and lingering question marks, while looking ahead to what the sitcom could explore if ABC renews it for Season 3.
What's next for Matt and Eve
TVLINE | The Christmas episode really stood out to me, especially that breakup scene between Matt and Eve. Since the finale reunites them just a few episodes later, what was the intention behind that temporary split, and what did you want both characters to learn in the time apart?
I really wanted this romance — especially for people who are a little older — to feel real. I actually date a widower, and the way he approaches the loss of his wife really informed this story. He truly loved her, and he's the kind of person who wouldn't just jump into another relationship. He's very loyal, very much about love being forever.
So when Matt meets Eve, it's unexpected — that's sort of the first round. What we were really chasing was: What are the challenges of relationships later in life? Eve is a career person. She has her own life. And the question became, can a guy like Matt do a long-distance relationship?
The line we wanted him to say was that he already loves someone he can't be with and he can't do that again. That felt very poignant to us, and that's why that moment landed the way it did. But then he's alone. He misses her. He goes on that date. And the universe brings her back.
The fact that Matt is willing to go to another country — that's a huge step for him. That willingness is a really beautiful statement about him pushing past his own fears and comfort zone.
TVLINE | You spent a lot of Season 2 slowly integrating Eve into the Parker family — not just through Matt, but through her relationships with Riley and Georgia as well. How intentional was that from the start, in terms of making her feel like part of the show's larger ecosystem rather than just Matt's romantic partner?
Very intentional. When you start dating someone who has a family, you're really dating the whole family. Eve also already knew Riley, so that was part of it.
It was funny — Georgia likes her more because, obviously, she's so cool, and then Riley gets jealous and does the whole "you can't replace my mom" thing, even though what she's really feeling like she is being replaced. All of that is based on real stuff.
That's what we want to do in a sitcom. These are real people and real situations. It's funny, but it's also true — and that's where the best stories come from.
TVLINE | Having shown us Matt and Eve both apart and back together this season, does that change how you think about writing them going forward? Is there a sense that the show has now earned the right to let them stay together, rather than using the relationship as a constant source of conflict?
Yes, exactly. I don't think this is a "will they or won't they" anymore. They are in it now. The question becomes: How do they make it work?
Eve still has a career. She still travels. She has friends and family. She and Matt are very different people. So now we get to explore a relationship where Matt is very rigid in certain ways, and Eve has a completely different personality.
That's where the story lives now. It's not if they'll be together. It's how.
What's next for Riley and Gabe
TVLINE | The finale leaves Riley at a real crossroads — she's broken up with Andy, Gabe has broken up with Amelie, and Andy is actively trying to win her back. Given how much groundwork the season has laid between Riley and Gabe, do you see this decision as a final hurdle for them?
I honestly have no idea. The plan was always to get Riley and Gabe together — and then Jesse Williams walked in and we were like, "Holy s—." He's incredible.
I joke with him that I discovered this incredible comic talent that's been hiding under all those dramatic roles. That really surprised us. So how it unfolds next season? Your guess is as good as mine.
TVLINE | If both Matt and Eve, and Riley and Gabe, were to settle into committed relationships, the show would naturally shift toward how those dynamics reshape the Parker family — especially Matt and Riley's relationship, given how they've been anchors for each other since Riley returned home. Is that a version of the show you feel ready to explore, or does that feel premature?
Matt and Riley still have a long way to go in terms of understanding each other and accepting their differences. Eve is a really interesting catalyst for both of them — she's kind of a truth teller.
She won't take sides, but she will say what she really thinks, and that can be good and bad for them. They both dig their heels into their own narratives, and Eve challenges that. She's part of their healing — and part of their conflict.
Hopes for a potential Season 3
TVLINE | The penultimate episode introduced Luke Macfarlane as Sam, who talked about retiring from the Navy and trying his hand at acting — a storyline that was left open-ended. In the event of a renewal, do you see Sam as someone who could have a recurring presence in Season 3?
Absolutely. Luke is so funny, and he fit into that family immediately. I believed them right away. Tim loved working with him, and we all loved the idea of that character.
I definitely think we'll see more of Uncle Sam — and his acting journey — in Season 3.
TVLINE | You and I have talked before about episode count, and how multi-cams — especially as they're still establishing themselves — benefit from having a little more runway. You had 10 episodes in Season 1 and 13 in Season 2. In the event of a renewal, is there a number that feels ideal to you? Is 22 still the goal?
I really left behind any fixed expectations a long time ago. I truly mean this: As many as they give us, I'll fill them to the brim.
If it's 10, if it's 13, if it's 22 — that's great. The new normal is shorter orders, so I try to pack as much as possible into every episode because you just don't know how many you'll get.
It does help to know the number up front so I can plan the season. We didn't know we were getting three extra episodes this year, so we had to adjust where we ended. But if they say, "You're getting more," we'll figure it out. That's part of the job.