What To Watch Thursday: The Lincoln Lawyer Returns, NFL Honors, And More
On TV this Thursday: Court is back in session on "The Lincoln Lawyer," Jon Hamm hosts the NFL Honors, and NBC previews the Winter Olympics.
Showtimes for February 5, 2026
Ella McCay
An idealistic young woman (Emma Mackey) juggles her family and work life in a comedy about the people you love and how to survive them; Jamie Lee Curtis, Jack Lowden, Kumail Nanjiani, Ayo Edebiri co-star.
Field Generals: History of the Black Quarterback
The four-part docuseries examines the stories of trailblazing and pioneering quarterbacks who transformed the game — from the AFL-NFL merger through the turn of the century.
Gangs of London
Luan takes drastic action to defend his family; Elliot uncovers a piece of the spiking mystery, but will it cost him everything?
Grace
Season 5 premiere: Grace is caught in a frantic race to save lives at a football stadium.
The Lincoln Lawyer
Season 4 premiere: On trial for a murder he didn't commit, Mickey must face a relentless DA as he fights to prove his innocence, expose the real killer, and save his firm.
Shetland
Season 10 finale: As Calder and Tosh get closer to understanding why Eadie was killed, fewer suspects remain.
Star Trek: Starfleet Academy
Sam sets out to solve an ancient Starfleet mystery and embarks on a journey of self-discovery.
Trainer Games
Season 1 finale: One athlete walks away victorious, winning a $250,000 iFIT contract.
Ice, Snow & Glory: The Winter Olympics
Rebecca Lowe hosts the hour-long special previewing the Winter Olympics featuring athletes Mikaela Shiffrin, Simone Biles, Tara Lipinski, Johnny Weir, Shaun White, Ilia Malinin, Alysa Liu, and Amber Glenn.
Next Level Chef
The auditions continue as eight social media chefs level up corner-store staples in hopes of earning their place in the competition.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Kyle is pulled into the middle of Amanda and Dorit's drama; Rachel's tough exterior cracks; Sutton is put in the hot seat; Boz receives a heartbreaking update on her fertility journey.
Scrabble
A librarian takes on the returning champion for his shot at winning $10,000.
Animal Control
Frank scrambles to find a last-minute date for a romantic sunset horse ride; Patel hosts a "sip 'n snip" fundraising event which takes an unexpected turn when a prize-winning breeder dog is accidentally neutered.
NFL Honors
Jon Hamm hosts the annual celebration honoring football's top talent.
The Pitt
As patients continue to pour in, including a local prison inmate, Robby and Langdon must work together to save a beloved patient.
The Traitors
While the temperature rises between the Traitors, a strategic murder shakes the castle; alliances are tested and a heated conversation makes for a simmering roundtable; one player has an impossible decision to make.
Trivial Pursuit
A legal assistant and fashion coordinator battle it out in the six iconic categories in hopes of winning $20,000.
The Valley: Persian Style
Sky and Bamshad's relationship hits a rocky road to recovery; Natasha and Amir discuss the Medium's revelations and their unspoken feelings around Amir's first wife.
Going Dutch
Captain Maggie is cursed with dating bad men and Sergeant Dana convinces her to go to a single’s mixer; The Colonel is dealing with an anonymous protestor that has infiltrated the base and is threatening to sabotage Stroopsdorf.