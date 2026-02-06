What To Watch Friday: Spartacus: House Of Ashur Finale, Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Friday: "Spartacus: House of Ashur" wraps Season 1, NBC airs the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony, and HBO Max streams early episodes of "Industry" and "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms."
Showtimes for February 6, 2026
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
After landing himself in the Targaryens' crosshairs, Dunk exercises his right to request a trial by combat and must find six others to fight alongside him.
Boys Go to Jupiter
Suburban teen Billy 5000 (voiced by Jack Corbett) encounters various quirky characters while working for a food delivery app; Janeane Garofalo, Julio Torres, Cole Escola, and Sarah Sherman co-star.
Coldwater
John and Fiona try to work out a plan, but differ in their opinions; Tommy finds himself in a troubling situation after a tour group stumbles upon something sinister.
Finding Harmony: A King's Vision
Kate Winslet narrates this documentary surrounding His Majesty The King's lifelong commitment to the philosophy of Harmony and the environment, urging viewers to protect our planet and create a more sustainable future.
Industry
With the company's position collapsing, Sweetpea and Kwabena head to Accra to try to expose Tender's acquisition strategy; Harper and Eric get blindsided by personal news.
Queen of Chess
The documentary chronicles 12-year-old Hungarian prodigy Judit Polgár's rise in the male-dominated world of international chess.
Splitsville
On the eve of his divorce, a good-natured guy (Kyle Marvin) runs to his friends (Dakota Johnson and Michael Covino) for advice, where he’s shocked to learn that the secret to their happiness is an open marriage.
Tehran
Faraz makes a surprising offer; Tamar and Nissan contemplate what lies ahead.
Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony
Mariah Carey, Laura Pausini, Andrea Bocelli, and Sabrina Impacciatore perform; bobsledder Frank Del Duca and speed skater Erin Jackson carry the flag for the U.S.
The Nowhere Man
Lukas faces one of his most significant challenges yet: betrayal; pushed to the edge, he must summon every last ounce of his resolve to save a precious life.
RuPaul's Drag Race
Alliances form and schemes are hatched, as the other half of the cast takes to the stage for their talent show; Amyl and the Sniffers singer Amy Taylor guest-judges.
Spartacus: House of Ashur
Season 1 finale: Achillia returns to the arena to face her greatest challenge, while Ashur wrestles with the emotional fallout of his actions.