How Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Pulled Off That Surprise Deep Space Nine Cameo

"Tawny Newsome, who is one of the writers of the episode, along with Kirsten Beyer, is friends with Cirroc Lofton, who plays Jake Sisko," executive producer Noga Landau explains. "We knew that we wanted to ask if Cirroc would come back to play Jake. He said yes. And Cirroc is very, very close with Avery still, of course, and we knew that what we wanted was to leave this love letter for Avery Brooks, to say thank you for what you did."

They knew Brooks had retired, but "along the journey of the episode, we realized that Avery had these beautiful spoken word pieces that he had recorded, and we thought, 'Wouldn't it be amazing if we could put one in the episode?' Because the one that's in the episode in a really serendipitous way is exactly the message of the episode. And he was very, very generous, and he said yes."

Brooks is "an incredible jazz musician," fellow EP Alex Kurtzman adds. "So he had done these recordings, and he let us use it."

"Deep Space Nine" fans may remember that Brooks' Sisko sang a Frank Sinatra song in a Season 7 episode, and Brooks went on to record an album of jazz and blues covers along with a number of spoken word pieces. So he didn't record anything new for this week's "Starfleet Academy," but his presence was still very deeply felt — and "Deep Space Nine" fans got a very special treat.

