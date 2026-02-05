Elizabeth Banks Gets Seriously Shrunk In Peacock's The Miniature Wife — Get Release Date, And Watch A Sneak Peek

Elizabeth Banks may be a big star, but she's getting very small in her new Peacock series.

"The Miniature Wife," starring Banks and "Succession" alum Matthew Macfadyen, will premiere Thursday, April 9 on Peacock with all 10 episodes, TVLine has learned. The streamer has also released a first-look teaser, which shows Banks' character Lindy waking up to find a note saying "Don't freak out" on her door... and to discover she's only inches high and living inside a dollhouse, while her normal-sized husband Les (Macfadyen) looms over her like a giant.

Les quickly apologizes, telling her "it was an accident," and she demands to be put back to normal again. She's understandably concerned — "I could die tiny?!" — but she eventually gets used to living in the dollhouse and snacking on giant bars of chocolate. "This is kinda nice," Les admits... but Lindy doesn't agree. (Is anyone else getting major "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids" vibes from this?)

"The Miniature Wife" is billed as "a dramedy examining the power (im)balances between spouses Lindy (Banks) and Les (Macfadyen) after a technological accident induces the ultimate relationship crisis." The supporting cast includes O-T Fagbenle, Zoe Lister-Jones, Sian Clifford, Sofia Rosinsky, Ronny Chieng, and Aasif Mandvi. Jennifer Ames and Steve Turner ("Goliath") serve as co-creators and co-showrunners.

Press PLAY above for a sneak peek at "The Miniature Wife," and then tell us in the comments: Will you be watching?