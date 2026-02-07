What To Watch Saturday: Special When Calls The Heart, Winter Olympics Day 1, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Saturday: "When Calls the Heart" gets out ahead of the Super Bowl, and the Winter Olympics formally get underway on NBC.
If you'd like a recommended watch-list like this delivered to your inbox each morning, you can sign up for our free What to Watch newsletter here!
Showtimes for February 7, 2026
Engineering Europe
Filmed across six great nations, this new docuseries explores record-breaking construction projects, innovative machines and vehicles, and ingenious design.
Be Happy
A woman (Tisha Campbell) grappling with empty-nest feelings begins to realize that her marriage and the woman she once was may be slipping away; Mekhi Phifer and Russell Hornsby co-star.
Dinner and a Movie
Jason and Jenny watch 2018's "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom."
Planet Earth: Kingdom
Leopard Olimba finds a mate, but fortunes turn against the lions; extreme flooding leads to disaster for the hyena clan.
The Super Bowl Soulful Celebration
Pastor Mike Jr., Lalah Hathaway, LaRussell, Miles Minnick, Jamal Roberts, the NFL Players Choir, and the South Carolina State University Marching 101 perform; Cam Newton hosts.
The Way to You
Two New Yorkers (Kim Matula and Aaron O'Connell) agree to help each other find their missed connections after a subway blackout.
Winter Olympic Games
Primetime events include figure skating (Men's Short Program and Free Dance), alpine skiing (Men's Downhill), and snowboarding (Men's Big Air Final). (View full schedule.)
Have I Got News for You
U.S. Senator Adam Schiff and comedian Hasan Minhaj join the panel.
48 Hours
A teenager confesses to shooting his two friends, but claims a popular prescription acne medication triggered his homicidal thoughts.
When Calls the Heart
A familiar face returns and brings a fun, new piece of technology with her... the polygraph; Nathan freezes when a playful line of questioning catches him off guard.