Norman Reedus Saved This Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Character From Being Killed Off

"The Walking Dead" may be over, but the franchise is still shambling along, with Norman Reedus' Daryl Dixon continuing his adventures in Europe. Three seasons in, "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon" has breathed new life into the franchise while carrying the post-apocalyptic torch. Though its big selling points are "The Walking Dead" alumns Daryl and Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride), the show has also introduced some memorable characters of its own.

One of those additions is Romain Levi's Stéphane Codron, a standout Season 1 antagonist. He starts out as a darker, tougher version of Daryl, but evolves into the kind of surprisingly likable character the franchise is quick to pull into the protagonist's orbit. Though Codron seemingly meets his fate in the Channel Tunnel between France and the U.K., the Season 3 finale "Solaz del Mar," reveals that the former Power of the Living soldier is still kicking. As it turns out, Codron really was supposed to die, but Reedus himself stepped in to save the character.

"That actor, Romain Levi, is great," Reedus said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. "He texts me all the time, like, 'Oh my God, thank you so much! This is great!' He's really enthusiastic and really appreciative. They were going to kill him off and I was like, 'Come on, we got to keep him!' He's got a really meaningful storyline coming up and he's just a cool guy."