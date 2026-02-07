The Star-Studded Cartoon Network Series That IMDb Users Consider The Best Of All Time

Every fall, the leaves turn and flutter to the ground. Pumpkins are hollowed out and carved with the devilish grins of Jack-o'-lanterns; kids, young and old, dress up as ghosts, ghouls and goblins; and animation fans bundle up under the covers to rewatch Cartoon Network's "Over the Garden Wall," a dark fantasy cartoon that perfectly captures the spooky vibes of the Halloween season as well as the sense of community that brings light to our darkest feelings.

Created by "Adventure Time" alum Patrick McHale, the 2014 series follows brothers Wirt (Elijah Wood) and Greg (Collin Dean) as they travel through a dark, scary forest called the Unknown, searching for their way home. Along the way, they interact with a strange assortment of characters voiced by famous actors, including Beatrice (Melanie Lynskey), a helpful bluebird, and a strange Woodsman ("Back to the Future" and "Addams Family" star Christopher Lloyd). Tim Curry and John Cleese also make cameos.

Throughout its 10 episodes, the series creates a peculiar world of odd characters, ranging from the benign and helpful to the downright monstrous, all with heaping doses of charm and humor. This special alchemy created a powerful cult around the show. After winning the Emmy for Outstanding Animated Program in 2015, "Over the Garden Wall" became an annual tradition for fans, leading to the show being ranked No. 87 on IMDb's Top 250 TV Shows. Although conceived as a limited series, repeated viewings are a rewarding experience that few other cartoons can provide. And if those 10 episodes are not enough, in 2024, McHale created a 10th anniversary short with animation studio Aardman, best known for "Wallace & Gromit."