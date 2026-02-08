What To Watch Sunday: Super Bowl LX, The 'Burbs Binge, Puppy Bowl, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Sunday: The Patriots and Seahawks face off in Super Bowl LX, "The 'Burbs" gets a TV adaptation, and cute canines play ruff in the Puppy Bowl.
If you'd like a recommended watch-list like this delivered to your inbox each morning, you can sign up for our free What to Watch newsletter here!
Showtimes for February 8, 2026
The 'Burbs
Series premiere: A young couple's world is turned upside down when a new neighbor moves in and deadly threats shatter their quiet little neighborhood; Keke Palmer, Jack Whitehall, Paula Pell, and Mark Proksch star.
Great American Rescue Bowl
The two-hour special features heartfelt stories of pets looking for their "fur-ever homes."
Puppy Bowl XXII
It’s Team Ruff vs. Team Fluff as the canines duke it out on the ‘turf. (A kickoff special begins at 1 p.m.)
Super Bowl LX
The Seattle Seahawks face off against the New England Patriots, live from Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, California; Bad Bunny headlines the Halftime Show.
Miss Scarlet
Dylan Cooper is caught and held in the cells at Scotland Yard; Blake and new detective Willows face a long night as Dylan's gang plots a daring escape.
Winter Olympic Games
Primetime events include ice hockey (France vs. Sweden), luge (Men's Singles), alpine skiing (Women's Downhill), and cross country skiing (Men's 10km Skiathlon). (Coverage resumes on NBC after the Super Bowl; view full schedule.)
All Creatures Great and Small
James is worried about the practice finances, but it falls on deaf ears when he tries to discuss the matter with Siegfried.
Industry
With the company's position collapsing, Sweetpea and Kwabena head to Accra to try to expose Tender's acquisition strategy; Harper and Eric get blindsided by personal news.
Vanished
Alice uncovers secrets about Tom as allies turn suspect; after a murder and a deadly chase, she fears he's caught in something darker.
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
After landing himself in the Targaryens' crosshairs, Dunk exercises his right to request a trial by combat and must find six others to fight alongside him.
Bookish
When an army captain drinks a poisoned cocktail, there are multiple suspects, including Trottie; two exiled princesses believe that he was not the intended victim.
The Hillside Strangler
Docuseries finale: The judge turns Buono's prosecution over to the California Attorney General, launching the longest and most expensive trial in U.S. history; decades later, Bianchi maintains his innocence.