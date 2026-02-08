All 6 Arrowverse TV Shows, Ranked From Worst To Best

Superhero-themed cinematic universes (and attempts to create them) are a dime a dozen these days, but as is so often the case, the small screen is holding an ace up its sleeve. Back in the 2010s, The CW delivered a string of memorable superhero shows that happily crossed over and interweaved whenever necessary. The Arrowverse started out in 2012 with a single, comparatively low-stakes television series about a second-string DC Comics hero, but the gritty approach "Arrow" took was effective enough that things started expanding.

No one set out to create a shared television universe when the show hit The CW on October 10, 2012. But by the time the show ended in 2020, with eight seasons and five spin-offs under its belt, it's fair to conclude that the experiment was a success. "Their original plan was to do a superhero show, no superpowers, grounded," Stephen Amell once told TVLine. "But then you get to use the Flash and it's like, 'Well! Plans have changed.'"

The Arrowverse ended up outlasting its progenitor, officially concluding in 2023 with the ninth and final season of "The Flash." The 11-year tenure took the viewers to many fascinating DC corners over the course of nearly 700 individual episodes of television, happily highlighting heroes and villains both familiar and obscure. But as for which show in this magnificent batch of superhero series is the greatest? That's what we're here to find out.