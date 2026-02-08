David Lynch's Best Movie Was Initially Conceived As A Pilot For ABC

"Mulholland Drive" is arguably David Lynch's magnum opus. A surreal meditation on the nature of identity and belonging amidst the depravity of Hollywood, the film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 2001, winning Lynch the best director award and an Academy Award nomination. "Mulholland Drive's" stature has only grown in the ensuing years, earning the No. 8 spot in the 2022 Sight and Sound Greatest Films of All Time poll. After the 2025 death of Lynch, whom Steven Spielberg called a "singular, visionary dreamer," the New York Times ranked it No. 2 on its list of The 100 Best Movies of the 21st Century. However, the film's journey to the screen is just as long and bewildering as the film itself because it was originally conceived as a TV series for ABC.

In the wake of Lynch's groundbreaking "Twin Peaks," which boasts one of the greatest TV pilot episodes of all time, ABC bought the pitch for the director's new concept set in the heart of Hollywood. The provocative series would follow "Rita," a gorgeous brunette who wakes up with amnesia, a purse containing a ton of cash, and a mysterious blue key. She joins forces with a naive blonde named Betty, and the two try to uncover Rita's true identity. Meanwhile, forces of evil swirl around them, pulling the strings to malevolent ends.

ABC bought the pitch and put up $4.5 million for a two-hour pilot. Disney's Touchstone Television chipped in another $2.5 million, giving Lynch an astronomical $7 million — with the caveat that he shoot additional footage for a "closed ending" for a theatrical version to play in Europe. Lynch grudgingly accepted these terms, but as the dallies started rolling in, ABC became concerned about Lynch's flights of fancy, and that's when the problems started to pile up.