What To Watch Monday: The Rookie's Valentine's Curse, Winter Olympics Day 3, And More
On TV this Monday: "The Rookie" is plagued by bad luck, Rhythm Dancing takes the ice at the Winter Olympics, and tension rocks the boat on "Below Deck Down Under."
Showtimes for February 9, 2026
Hidden Assets
Bruno is caught by the police at Sanihaz, the medical waste facility Olatz had visited, and claims his cousin Tomas was responsible for the people-smuggling and murders.
Matter of Time
Eddie Vedder's soul-stirring Seattle benefit concert fuels this documentary about the race to cure the rare genetic disorder epidermolysis bullosa.
My Life Is Murder
When Alexa and Madison look into the bizarre death of a brilliant chemistry student, they uncover academic rivalries and clues that point to Harry's hidden past.
NBA Monday
The Milwaukee Bucks face the Orland Magic (7: 30 p.m.); the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Los Angeles Lakers (10 p.m.).
American Idol
The stakes continue to rise as additional hopefuls face the judges with electrifying performances, each vying for a chance at the coveted golden ticket.
Baking Championship: Next Gen
The sibling teams create cream puff friendship bracelets decorated with messages to each other; bakers must use unexpected ingredients like ube, dates, and tahini.
Below Deck Down Under
Mounting pressure in the galley puts Chef Ben and Alesia at odds; mechanical failures, a last-minute service change, and an over-the-top guest request pushes the crew to their limits.
Extracted
Tensions between families ignite when a survival trial takes place in total darkness and the survivalists only have light generated by their teams in HQ.
Winter Olympic Games
Primetime coverage includes alpine skiing (Men's Team Combined, Downhill and Slalom), figure skating (Rhythm Dance), and freeski (Women's Slopestyle Final). (View full schedule.)
Memory of a Killer
Angelo postpones a hit to hunt for The Ferryman, who Angelo believes was responsible for shooting Maria. Meanwhile, The F.B.I. investigates a crime scene linked to Angelo.
The Rookie
It's Valentine's Day, and the team is on the hunt for someone who is setting more than hearts on fire; Celina thinks Miles' recent string of bad luck is the result of a curse.