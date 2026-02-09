Why Liam Neeson Agreed To Cameo In Atlanta Season 3

Fans of Donald Glover's comedy-drama series "Atlanta" got a surprise in Season 3, when Liam Neeson made an unexpected cameo in the episode "New Jazz." In the episode, which followed the characters Alfred (Brian Tyree Henry) and Darius (Lakeith Stanfield) as they explored Amsterdam, Neeson appeared as a fictionalized version of himself in a club named Cancel Club. The episode came out following Neeson's controversial 2019 admission that, at one point in his youth, he had harbored a racist revenge fantasy after his friend was sexually assaulted by a Black man. His appearance on "Atlanta" gave Neeson an opportunity to apologize, albeit in a comedic context.

Given the level of controversy that arose from Neeson's statement, which he had shared in order to show remorse for his past actions, the actor was understandably uncertain about appearing in "Atlanta" and making reference to his comments. In fact, when he was initially asked to make a cameo appearance by Glover, Neeson declined, believing it would be a bad idea. Glover was determined, though, and turned to a celebrity friend to get Neeson involved with the show.

Glover has revealed that the deciding factor in getting Neeson to appear on "Atlanta" was the endorsement of director Jordan Peele. A renowned director in his own right, Peele is known for addressing racism and the Black experience through his work. His suggestion to Neeson, at Glover's request, that the "Atlanta" appearance was a good idea was enough to convince the "Taken" star to shoot the cameo.