How Accurate Was The Science In Breaking Bad?

"Breaking Bad" made a name for itself with its high octane thrills and increasingly dramatic twists, but was the science fueling Walter White's criminal empire scientifically accurate?

The short answer is: mostly! The long answer is that, with the input of science advisors like University of Oklahoma chemistry professor Dr. Donna Nelson, Gilligan and the writing team were able to use the real science of meth chemistry in order to create their unique world.

The centerpiece of "Breaking Bad" is Walter and Jesse's meth cooking operation. And scientist Kate the Chemist points out how all the equipment and tools found in their lab are scientifically accurate, and the "old school" way they are going about cooking meth is all theoretically possible, albeit difficult to pull off considering just how much meth they are supposedly creating.

But not unlike Walter White himself, they weren't afraid to bend the truth when it served their needs, creating more explosive set pieces than what would have been realistically possible. The result was one of the best TV dramas of the 2010s, if not the entire history of the medium, so clearly, the ends justified the means.