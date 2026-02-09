Ray Liotta Rejected A Role In HBO's The Sopranos For A Good Reason

One can only imagine how haunting and frustrating it must be for an actor who turned down or lost out on a role in David Chase's TV-reforming phenomenon, "The Sopranos." Easily one of the most influential television shows of the past three decades, anyone who said no to joining it — including Robert De Niro, who turned down the role of Tony Soprano — probably lives with that decision as one of the biggest regrets of their life.

The late Ray Liotta might have counted himself among those who regretted not joining the HBO series. It was rumored that he'd been offered the lead in Chase's masterpiece, but he made it clear in an interview with The Guardian that this wasn't the case. The truth is that Chase wanted Liotta to play Ralph Cifaretto (the role eventually went to Joe Pantoliano, who gave his vicious best and won an Emmy for the part), but the actor turned it down. And he had a good reason, too. "I didn't want to do another mafia thing," he recalled. "I was shooting 'Hannibal.' It just didn't feel right at the time."

Of course, when Liotta was offered a role in Chase's "Sopranos" sequel, "The Many Saints of Newark," he couldn't fly to New York fast enough (at his own expense!) to meet with the show's creator and personally ask him for the role of Aldo "Hollywood Dick" Moltisanti. As he told The Guardian, "I'm really not sure what made me so determined. But I was, and luckily it all worked out." At last, Liotta was a part of "The Sopranos" universe.