Carmen Electra Has One Condition To Join The Baywatch Reboot

"Baywatch" is officially slow-mo running back onto television, but original series star Carmen Electra has one major caveat before she'll consider appearing on the reboot. "Baywatch" originally ran for 11 seasons between 1989 and 2001. The series followed the beach-based adventures of David Hasselhoff's Mitch Buchannon and various other lifeguards, exploring the drama in their work and in their personal lives.

Electra joined "Baywatch" in its eighth season as Lani McKenzie. A new addition to the series' lineup of lifeguards, Electra's Lani was introduced as a rookie completing her training in the season's first episode. While the star was only part of "Baywatch" for one season, she returned for the 2003 reunion movie, "Baywatch: Hawaiian Wedding." Electra also brought her "Baywatch" character to a crossover episode of USA's own beachside crime drama, "Pacific Blue."

Once word broke that a "Baywatch" reboot had been ordered by Fox, fans began to wonder whether any of the original series' cast members, like Electra, might return. Tantalizingly, when asked by TMZ if she was involved with the reboot, the star said she was "talking to them right now, so we'll see." However, she went on to add, "I don't know if I'd want to be in the water, necessarily, but I could do the slow-motion run. I can definitely do that. And I still look really good in that suit... Maybe I could be a captain."

As for her aversion to shooting scenes in the water, Electra offered a simple explanation. "I love being around the ocean. Working in it is very different. When you're working in the ocean, it is very complicated."