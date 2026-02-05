Steve Carell Comedy Rooster Reveals HBO Premiere Date — And Cavalcade Of Bill Lawrence Alumni In Trailer

Steve Carell is joined by a familiar roster of Bill Lawrence alumni in the HBO comedy "Rooster."

Created by Lawrence and frequent collaborator Matt Tarses ("Scrubs," "Bad Monkey"), the 10-episode series is set on a college campus and centers on Carell's Greg Russo, a best-selling author navigating a complicated relationship with his daughter, Katie (Charly Clive, "The Lazarus Project").

The trailer, which you can watch above, suggests that Greg is there to help Katie after she separates from her two-timing husband (Phil Dunster, of Lawrence's "Ted Lasso"), a fellow professor who cheats on her with a grad student (played by "Legion" vet Lauren Tsai). It quickly becomes apparent, however, that Greg needs a break from his own reality — and when undergrads start referring to him as "Rooster," the protagonist in his novels, he decides to embody the character he brought to life.

In addition to Dunster, the cast includes Danielle Deadwyler ("Station Eleven") and John C. McGinley (also reuniting with Lawrence on ABC's "Scrubs" revival), while recurring guest stars include Connie Britton and Alan Ruck (of Lawrence's "Spin City"), Rory Scovel (of Lawrence's "Ground Floor" and "Undateable"), Robby Hoffman ("Hacks") and Annie Mumolo ("Bridesmaids").

"Rooster" premieres Sunday, March 8 at 10 p.m. on HBO (and streaming on HBO Max). New episodes will debut weekly through May 10.

Watch the trailer above, then let us know if you'll be adding "Rooster" to your watchlist.

