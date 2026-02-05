Why HGTV Canceled Christina Hall's Christina On The Coast

Christina Hall's show "Christina on the Coast" ran for five seasons on HGTV and was quietly canceled by the network in July 2025. An indisputable bummer for fans, it's worth noting that the reported reasons for canceling "Christina on the Coast" also may apply to several other home renovation shows that were axed around the same time, including "The Flipping El Moussas," "Battle on the Beach," "Farmhouse Fixer," "Married to Real Estate," "Bargain Block," and "Izzy Does It."

"Home reno shows are expensive because all of the materials are jacked up and on delay, the price of wood and marble and everything else is going up so these shows don't make as much sense anymore," a source told Deadline.

According to Deadline, home renovation shows cost much more to make than real estate series; the reno shows cost $500,000 an episode versus a $200,000 to $300,000 price tag per episode of the real estate programming.

"Everyone knows if you're doing construction on your home, you never come in on budget. So, try to apply that to a show that has really strict budgets," a home renovation show producer told Deadline. They continued, "Some of our episodes took 16 weeks to shoot; it's more labor intensive than doing a real estate show."