Why HGTV Canceled Christina Hall's Christina On The Coast
Christina Hall's show "Christina on the Coast" ran for five seasons on HGTV and was quietly canceled by the network in July 2025. An indisputable bummer for fans, it's worth noting that the reported reasons for canceling "Christina on the Coast" also may apply to several other home renovation shows that were axed around the same time, including "The Flipping El Moussas," "Battle on the Beach," "Farmhouse Fixer," "Married to Real Estate," "Bargain Block," and "Izzy Does It."
"Home reno shows are expensive because all of the materials are jacked up and on delay, the price of wood and marble and everything else is going up so these shows don't make as much sense anymore," a source told Deadline.
According to Deadline, home renovation shows cost much more to make than real estate series; the reno shows cost $500,000 an episode versus a $200,000 to $300,000 price tag per episode of the real estate programming.
"Everyone knows if you're doing construction on your home, you never come in on budget. So, try to apply that to a show that has really strict budgets," a home renovation show producer told Deadline. They continued, "Some of our episodes took 16 weeks to shoot; it's more labor intensive than doing a real estate show."
Home renovation shows aren't getting the ratings they used to
It's possible the network's ratings were a factor in this programming overhaul. Nielsen considers HGTV a top 12 network as of this article, but that doesn't change the fact that the aspirational TV staple has seen a reduction of nearly half of its total audience in the last eight years, according to Deadline.
Believe it or not, DIY TikTok, Instagram, and Pinterest — as well as other networks and streamers trying their hand at the home reno game — have played a role in HGTV's diminishing viewership. "The viewers have just left the building and they're not coming back," another source told Deadline. A producer who had a show canceled last summer added, "I don't know if it's a show thing as much of an audience thing where a lot of people are dropping cable. There was a time when people would just put on HGTV when they were cleaning."
TVLine reached out to HGTV for comment but did not receive a response by the time of publication.