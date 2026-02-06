Save The Dates: Will Forte's Hulu Series, The Bachelorette Gets Post-Oscars Special, And More
Will Forte and D'Arcy Carden will be spending some "Sunny Nights" on Hulu.
The Australia-set dramedy starring the pair will make its U.S. debut Wednesday, March 11 on the streamer with the full first season dropping at once. Forte and Carden play American brother and sister Marvin and Vicki, who try to set up a spray-tan business in Sydney, Australia.
"But as Martin and Vicki attempt to turn their company from a start-up operating out of the back of a van into a multi-million-dollar empire," per the official description, "the siblings become tangled up in Sydney's criminal underworld, and when a ruthless gangster begins to catch up with them, the two must figure out how to stay alive, out of prison, and in the black."
The supporting cast includes Rachel House, Jessica De Gouw, Miritana Hughes, Ra Chapman, and Megan Wilding, with a special appearance from "Colin From Accounts" star Patrick Brammall.
In other scheduling news...
* ABC will air "The Bachelorette: Before the Final Rose" on Sunday, March 15 following the Oscars. The special will serve as a preview for "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" star Taylor Frankie Paul's upcoming season of "The Bachelorette" (premiering Sunday, March 22 at 8 pm), with 18 former Bachelorettes offering Paul advice and looking back on their time on the show.
* "The Real Housewives of Rhode Island" will debut Thursday, April 2 at 9 pm on Bravo, with a new set of housewives bringing the drama. Get a sneak peek:
* Season 2 of the David Tennant-led series "Rivals" will premiere Friday, May 15 on Hulu with the first three episodes. Hayley Atwell and Rupert Everett join the cast as guest stars in Season 2. Watch a teaser trailer:
* "The Wizard of Oz" will air this October on MeTV, marking the first time the classic children's film has aired on broadcast television since 1998.
* The big-screen action hit "Predator: Badlands" will make its streaming debut Thursday, February 12 on Hulu.
* Season 10 of "Bar Rescue" will premiere Sunday, February 22 at 10 pm on Paramount Network with two back-to-back episodes. Joining host Jon Taffer this season will be special guests like *NSYNC alum Chris Kirkpatrick and pro wrestler Mercedes Varnado.