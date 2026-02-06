Save The Dates: Will Forte's Hulu Series, The Bachelorette Gets Post-Oscars Special, And More

Will Forte and D'Arcy Carden will be spending some "Sunny Nights" on Hulu.

The Australia-set dramedy starring the pair will make its U.S. debut Wednesday, March 11 on the streamer with the full first season dropping at once. Forte and Carden play American brother and sister Marvin and Vicki, who try to set up a spray-tan business in Sydney, Australia.

"But as Martin and Vicki attempt to turn their company from a start-up operating out of the back of a van into a multi-million-dollar empire," per the official description, "the siblings become tangled up in Sydney's criminal underworld, and when a ruthless gangster begins to catch up with them, the two must figure out how to stay alive, out of prison, and in the black."

The supporting cast includes Rachel House, Jessica De Gouw, Miritana Hughes, Ra Chapman, and Megan Wilding, with a special appearance from "Colin From Accounts" star Patrick Brammall.