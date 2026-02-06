The Traitors Recap: The Hooded Villains Go To War

Hungry for more traitor-on-traitor action? Well, you don't need a fancy banquet to get served another helping of juicy beef.

On Thursday's episode of "The Traitors," things are a bit icy when we reconvene with Candiace and Rob in the turret. Trust is clearly broken between them, but as they're hashing things out, Alan knocks at the door with a tempting offer: Per the rules of the game, they can either murder as usual or recruit a new traitor. Ultimately, Candiace doesn't want to give Rob another ally that could be used against her, so they agree to murder.

Candiace's burn vote on Rob has raised more than a few eyebrows. Was it a throwaway move to avoid voting for a Housewife, or did it mean something more? As the faithful try to crack the case, more and more players arrive at breakfast, only there's no smoked salmon for Colton this time — he is officially dead and gone! Candiace murdering the former "Bachelor?" A decent attempt to cut one of Rob's closest ties in the game. But from Rob's perspective, Colton had spoken to others about Candiace possibly being a traitor, and murdering Colton draws a line directly to Candiace. (The plot thickens!) Before the mission, the two traitors are already at it. Rob drops Candiace's name to his cohorts outside, while she drops his to Johnny and Kristen. Game on.

Before the roundtable, Dorinda talks about how surprised she was that Lisa gave all her gold to Stephen in the last challenge. But is it strange enough to make a case? Meanwhile, Johnny gives Candiace a heads-up that her name's been flying around the castle. In fact, Maura and Natalie seem pretty content with targeting the former Potomac Housewife. Candiace then sits down with Stephen, who tells her that Colton was the one leading the charge against her. That leads her to deduce that Colton was Rob's minion. Was Rob floating her name to Colton? Rob steps in to break up the chat, and asks Stephen to step out. When the traitors finally get some time alone, Candiace is on to him. She suspects that Rob knew Colton was saying her name, and that murdering Colton would point fingers at her. (Bingo!) "Do what you're gonna do," she tells him. "And I'll do what I'm gonna do."

This roundtable's about to be lit on fire.