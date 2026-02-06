A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms' Dunk Finds An Unlikely Ally Ahead Of A Deadly Challenge - Read Recap

Dunk is about to get his time in the spotlight in this week's "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" — just not in the way he'd hoped.

The hedge knight's involvement in last episode's dustup with Prince Aerion causes a type of trouble Dunk didn't foresee, and poses a problem he's not sure how to solve. That is, until someone completely unexpected rides to his rescue.

Read on for the highlights of "Seven" (which HBO released early so it wouldn't have to compete with the Super Bowl).

Dunk is awaiting his fate in a damp dungeon cell when Egg enters, dressed in Targaryen finery. The boy instructs some servants bearing a meal to leave the food and go. "I never meant to lie," Egg starts, but Dunk doesn't want to hear it. "Yeah, but you did," he interrupts, "starting with your name." Egg sits down, clearly upset that Dunk is mad at him, but Dunk doesn't care. He wonders if Egg did the whole thing as a lark, "make a fool of the stupid hedge knight?" (Side note: The hurt that Peter Claffey soaks into those few words is SO GOOD and SO PAINFUL.) Egg explains that he was supposed to squire for his brother Daeron, the drunk that Dunk encountered at the inn on his way to the tournament. But Daeron didn't want to enter the lists, so he planned for them to hide out until the contest was over.

The reasoning behind Egg's deception doesn't move Dunk, whose anger makes the boy tearful as he apologizes. "It's just a bit of bad luck we found each other, isn't it?" the knight wonders. And with those uneasy feelings between them, Dunk is brought to appear before Egg's uncle, Prince Baelor. Baelor bids him sit, and Dunk's first sentiments are to protect Egg. "He's a good boy, a good squire, and he meant no harm. I know that now." (Sniff!) Baelor faults Egg with going to Dunk instead of himself when Aerion got violent with the puppeteers. "I wish Ser Duncan had killed him," Egg says; he's dismissed from the room shortly after.