Hollywood Legend Quentin Tarantino Directed Two Of CSI's Best Episodes

Unlike directors who see film and television as competing mediums, Tarantino has long shown interest in working in both. In the decades since directing "Grave Danger," Tarantino has come close to launching his own television projects, though none have materialized. His film "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" starred Leonardo DiCaprio as a TV actor struggling to maintain the spotlight after the conclusion of his Western serial "Bounty Law." As a part of his process for bringing the 1960's back to life for the film, Tarantino wrote five episodes of "Bounty Law" all on his own, which he toyed with turning into an actual TV show in the wake of the film's success.

But his closest call with returning to television involves another famous TV lawman: Timothy Olyphant's Rayland Givens on the FX series "Justified." In an interview with "Happy Sad Confused," He told the story of how he and Tarantino were sharing margaritas during "Once Upon a Time..." when Olyphant let slip that they were preparing to bring the character back for a miniseries, "Justified: City Primeval." Tarantino asked if he could direct the show, and Olyphant joked he would "put in a good word."

Tarantino read the scripts and expressed interest in directing the fourth and seventh episodes, but then his wife became pregnant with their second baby. Olyphant says Tarantino couldn't leave their home in Israel while his wife was about to give birth, and he dropped out of directing the show. Fatherhood ultimately kept Tarantino at home, though it likely left him with plenty of time to keep watching "CSI."