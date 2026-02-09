Kit Harington Is Slamming Game Of Thrones Fans Who Want A Final Season Do-Over

Kit Harington isn't happy with one vocal portion of the "Game of Thrones" fandom.

In a new interview with the New York Times, Harington — who played Jon Snow on the HBO fantasy epic — admits he was upset when he saw that more than a million fans had signed an online petition asking for the much-maligned eighth and final season of "Thrones" to be remade "with competent writers."

"That genuinely angered me," Harington says, because he saw firsthand how much work showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss had put into crafting Season 8. "Like, how dare you? Sorry, that's just how I feel. I think it was a level of idiocy that can only come about through social media."

What's more, Harington was actually checked into a rehab facility for stress and exhaustion when the "Thrones" series finale aired in May 2019, so he didn't know what the fan reaction was until he came out of rehab and "was shocked by the negative response," the Times reports.

The petition to remake the final season actually made it all the way to HBO boss Casey Bloys, but he flatly rejected the idea of a do-over: "The petition shows a lot of enthusiasm and passion for the show, but it wasn't something we seriously considered."