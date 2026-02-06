5 Worst Super Bowl Commercials Of 2026, Ranked
For every Super Bowl ad that delivers a genuine laugh or clever hook, there's another that leaves viewers dumbfounded, questioning the premise or wondering how it made it past a focus group. Big budgets and famous faces don't always translate to victory.
TVLine has already counted down the five best Super Bowl commercials of 2026 — the ones that nailed the joke and stuck the landing. Now it's time to look at the other end of the spectrum: the ads that, if they had to see the light of day, maybe should've remained under lock and key until America was a few beers deep.
Ahead of the February 8 rematch between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots on NBC, we're ranking the five worst Super Bowl commercials of the year. These are the spots that left us confused, cringing, and wondering how no one called a flag on the play.
Were you also appalled by these early releases? Hit the comments and let us know which ads scored lowest with you.
5. Ritz (Bowen Yang, Jon Hamm & Scarlett Johansson)
Fresh off a seven-year run on "Saturday Night Live," Bowen Yang reemerges on Ritz Island alongside Studio 8H frequenters Jon Hamm and Scarlett Johansson. Honestly, though, we're not sure this one is salty enough.
It's an honest-to-God crime to enlist three incredibly funny people and not generate a single laugh. Sorry if that's too salty — but the premise hinges on Yang, Hamm, and ScarJo being acerbic, demonstrably so, and there's barely any discernible snark. They're not salty; they're just antisocial. Hamm, in particular, seems oddly disengaged, as if he's not entirely sure what the punchline is supposed to be. Juan Jamón would've been a much better fit for the vibe.
If this were an "SNL" sketch, it'd be cut at dress. It needed another pass.
4. Manscaped
Just what you want to see while gorging on buffalo chicken dip: sentient mounds of body hair, united in song. Manscaped's Game Day ad offering leans hard into grotesque absurdity, mistaking revulsion for humor.
The core issue is timing and context. No one wants anthropomorphized reminders of what lurks in their shower drain while feasting on potato skins — or worse, chili — during a social event built around eating finger foods. Weird can absolutely work during the Super Bowl, but this spot makes a meal out of chest and pubic hair, piling on imagery that's more likely to make viewers put their plates down than lean in. It stretches a razor-thin joke into something visually inescapable, turning a quick gag into an image viewers shouldn't have to stomach.
The googly eyes, in particular, are a bridge too far. In a night full of excess, this is one indulgence nobody asked for.
3. Google Gemini
The child's voice in this commercial is so precious that, for a moment, we forgot artificial intelligence is actively killing the environment. But only for a moment.
In a year plagued by pro-AI Super Bowl ads — you'll find another one of those below — this one feels especially manipulative, designed to associate artificial intelligence with childlike innocence. It's an attempt to sell AI not on what it does, but on how it makes you feel. That emotional shortcut may be effective, but it also feels calculated in a way that's especially icky. That alone is reason enough to warrant this level of skepticism.
Perhaps it's YouTube commenter "LarryMartin1956" who put it best: "Great! A world where kids know nothing real. It's all created on a screen." Sure, it reads like an old man yelling at the neighborhood kids to get off his lawn — but he has a point, does he not?
2. Fanatics Sportsbook (Kendall Jenner)
We're not saying this tops Kendall Jenner's infamous Pepsi ad on the all-time cringe scale — the one that evoked imagery of Black Lives Matter protests and suggested Jenner could heal the divide between protesters and police by handing a cop a can of Pepsi — but joking that a celebrity's immense wealth comes from illegal Fanatics bets is certainly... a choice.
That, more or less, is the premise here: Jenner posits that the supposed "curse" plaguing athletes is actually being orchestrated by the Kardashian empire itself. We get that it's meant to be a joke. But when you're worth billions and shilling for a sports-betting company that routinely extracts hard-earned money from everyday Americans, you don't get the benefit of the doubt.
The result isn't clever or subversive — it's tone-deaf. What's framed as self-aware satire instead reads as a wealthy celebrity winking at exploitation, and asking the audience to laugh along.
1. SVEDKA
This fully AI-generated SVEDKA spot is the very definition of slop — a soulless, forgettable piece of animation that feels untethered to any real creative voice. You'd have to be sloshed on vodka to feel anything watching this one.
In a year where advertisers seem determined to convince viewers that artificial intelligence is the future of creativity, this commercial stands out as the strongest argument against that idea. Rather than using AI as a tool to enhance a concept, SVEDKA's ad relies on it as the concept itself, resulting in imagery that's slick yet shallow and instantly disposable. The robots are uncanny yet unremarkable. The visuals are hyperactive yet forgettable. The whole thing registers as content generated to fill space, leaving zero impression.
Side note: Are we absolutely certain Fembot's new friend Brobot isn't just Sonny from "I, Robot"? If so, someone owes Alan Tudyk a hefty residual check.