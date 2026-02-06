5 Worst Super Bowl Commercials Of 2026, Ranked

For every Super Bowl ad that delivers a genuine laugh or clever hook, there's another that leaves viewers dumbfounded, questioning the premise or wondering how it made it past a focus group. Big budgets and famous faces don't always translate to victory.

TVLine has already counted down the five best Super Bowl commercials of 2026 — the ones that nailed the joke and stuck the landing. Now it's time to look at the other end of the spectrum: the ads that, if they had to see the light of day, maybe should've remained under lock and key until America was a few beers deep.

Ahead of the February 8 rematch between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots on NBC, we're ranking the five worst Super Bowl commercials of the year. These are the spots that left us confused, cringing, and wondering how no one called a flag on the play.

Were you also appalled by these early releases? Hit the comments and let us know which ads scored lowest with you.