Why Iain Armitage And Raegan Revord Didn't Watch The Big Bang Theory Before Young Sheldon

"Young Sheldon" expanded on the world of "The Big Bang Theory" by giving fans a look at the childhood of Sheldon Cooper. Originally played by Jim Parsons, the spin-off saw Sheldon played by young actor Iain Armitage. Armitage was just 8 years old when he was cast as Sheldon, which posed one surprising challenge for him — he was too young to have watched "The Big Bang Theory" when he joined its first spin-off. "Well, [The 'Big Bang Theory'] isn't really appropriate for me, plus it's not really aimed at my audience level," he said in an interview with IANS (via Business Standard) in 2018.

Having only watched a few clips of "The Big Bang Theory," Armitage instead got his introduction to Sheldon Cooper directly from Parsons. "Mr. Jim (Parsons) was coaching me so I got the character pretty quickly. Mr. Jim is a very fun guy and very nice," Armitage said of his time working with the original Sheldon.

Armitage wasn't the only "Young Sheldon" cast member who was going in blind. In a 2024 interview with CinemaBlend, Raegan Revord, who played Sheldon's twin sister Missy, admitted she also hadn't seen "The Big Bang Theory" when she was cast — nor had she caught up since working on the spin-off. "When I [first] did the show, I mean, I was 9 years old. 'Big Bang' is not for a 9-year-old, so I've never seen it before, and I actually still haven't seen it. I probably should watch it at some point."