10 Most Controversial Super Bowl Commercials Of All Time

Super Bowl XLI — Indianapolis Colts 29, Chicago Bears 17

Snickers has a better track record than most companies when it comes to Super Bowl ads. Its 2010 spot — which featured the late Betty White as a nutrient-deficient dude trying to survive a backyard football game — is still considered one of the greatest Super Bowl ads ever made and launched the candy brand's enduring "You're not you when you're hungry" campaign. It's also produced even weirder spots that still manage to stick the landing, like the Danny Trejo-Steve Buscemi "Brady Bunch" riff that made our best of list from 2015.

But man, did the company miss the mark with "Kiss." The ad, which aired during Super Bowl XLI in 2007, features two traditionally masculine mechanics working on a car together. When one of them pulls out a Snickers bar and begins to eat it, the other can't help himself and starts to munch on the other end. Before long, they reach the middle, accidentally touching lips — a clear nod to the classic spaghetti scene from "Lady and the Tramp" that could've been totally harmless if the company had played the rest of the scenario out differently.

Both men recoil immediately, disgusted by having "kissed," and subsequently urge one another to "do something manly" to restore their masculinity. This display of gay panic prompted spokespeople from the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) and the Human Rights Campaign to release statements rebuking the ad, with the latter arguing that the propagation of casual homophobia in professional sports creates unsafe environments for young queer people. In response, Snickers pulled the ad from circulation — though not before insisting on the ad's quality in its own statement, citing the positive reception from their target audience and media outlets covering the game.