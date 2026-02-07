TVLine's Performer Of The Week: Jessica Williams

THE PERFORMER | Jessica Williams

THE SHOW | "Shrinking"

THE EPISODE | "Happiness Mission" (Feb. 4, 2026)

THE PERFORMANCE | In Wednesday's episode of the Apple TV dramedy, a career crisis and major flub with a new client collided with some long-hidden feelings of grief for Gaby, all of which set Jessica Williams up to snatch the week's top TVLine honor.

And boy, were there signs that paved the way to Gaby's eventual outpouring! First, in a conversation with Paul, the actress began to cook as she expressed frustration with how "chummy" Alice and Jimmy were with Louis, the drunk driver who killed their precious Tia. And later, a major gaffe with Maya in-session didn't help the already raw therapist's fragile state. After snapping at the young woman and telling her she could "stay f**ked up," the clearly struggling Gaby knew she had crossed a line, one that even surpassed "Jimmying."

But Gaby's coup de grâce transpired later in the installment when she finally caught some alone time with Louis, a man for whom she was still harboring serious negativity. Williams hit a spectrum of emotions in the monologue that followed, all of which transferred on us, the audience, as Gaby unloaded. The actress started off attempting to be calm, but as the rollercoaster of emotions ticked towards the top, it eventually plummeted into a sea of pain, anger, tears, and yes, excellent acting.

After telling Louis that he should be "in jail forever," she asked him why he was still in their lives. When her fury subsided (just a little), Williams let the character's grief break the surface, as she explained how she and Tia used to bring Alice to basketball games — though recounting those memories just seemed to bring her more heartbreak. "Go live your f**king life," Gaby almost threatened, while admitting that his presence felt disrespectful to both her and Tia. (Honorable mention to Brett Goldstein here. The phenomenal comedic actor, as we know, has truly mastered the art of puppy dog eyes and profound sorrow using minimal dialogue.)

Williams always nails her comedic timing and sassy retorts, but this dramatic showcase displayed the full range of her talent and sent us into a tailspin in one fell swoop.

